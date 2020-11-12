Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maren Morris dedicates CMA Award to Black female country artists: ‘I hope you know that we see you’

Upworthy Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
"There are some names in my mind that I want to give recognition to, because I'm just a fan of their music and they are country as it...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 ACM Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News [Video]

2020 ACM Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

The 55th Annual ACM Awards, hosted by Keith Urban, honors the best in country music. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and Old Dominion lead all artists with five nominations each.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

 Having been named Female Vocalist of the Year, the 'GIRL' hitmaker honors Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer for making the genre 'so...
AceShowbiz

Maren Morris Wins Female Vocalist of the Year at CMA Awards 2020, Dedicates Win to Black Women in Country Music

 Maren Morris is a winner! The 30-year-old singer won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. This is her first time winning the award....
Just Jared