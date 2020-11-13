Global  
 

Chicago Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory Over COVID-19

Friday, 13 November 2020
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot just wants residents to cancel Thanksgiving gatherings after imposing a new stay-at-home advisory. 

Starting next week, the mayor says Chicagoans should stay home unless they absolutely can't.

The advisory, which goes into effect Monday, also urges people to stop entertaining guests,...
CBS 2 Chicago
Chicago's Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City

Chicago's Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City 02:35

 With COVID cases continuing to not only go up but spiking in a very high direction, Chicago's mayor and the head of the city's health department unveiled "new steps" to help bend the curve.

