Pennsylvania Postal Worker Waffles on Election Fraud Claim

FactCheck.org Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania Postal Worker Waffles on Election Fraud ClaimA postal worker in Erie, Pennsylvania, claimed that his superiors were backdating postmarks on ballots, then told federal investigators that he didn't actually know that -- and then went back to his original position. Despite the flimsiness of the claim, President Donald Trump and his supporters have used it in their effort to blame widespread election fraud for his electoral defeat.
