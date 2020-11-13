Global  
 

US election 'most secure in history' officials say, rejecting Trump's fraud claims

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
US election 'most secure in history' officials say, rejecting Trump's fraud claimsA coalition of US federal and state officials say they have no evidence votes were compromised or altered in last week's presidential election, rejecting unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump....
News video: Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever

 The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes" about why he thinks Trump is refusing to concede; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

