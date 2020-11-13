Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Media outlets call Arizona for Joe Biden over Donald Trump

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
US election: Media outlets call Arizona for Joe Biden over Donald TrumpMultiple media outlets have just named Joe Biden as the winner in Arizona, extending his US presidential election lead even further over Donald Trump.NBC and CNN are among the outlets to name Biden as the projected winner of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer

Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer 01:50

 Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his argument that Republicans have no legal case in challenging the results of the U.S. presidential election that was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the weekend.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Arizona 2020 election results: Biden projected winner

 Arizona's 11 electoral votes are projected to go to Biden, who CBS News has already projected will win the election.
CBS News

John Legend wants Biden to 'continue to listen to us'

 John Legend says he wants President-elect Joe Biden to "continue to listen to us" after winning support from Black voters in both the Democratic primary and..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden is 'very interested' in Australia's coronavirus success, Scott Morrison says

 The Biden transition team will be sent a copy of Australia's national contact tracing review, which looks at how the states and territories have managed..
SBS

Arizona Arizona State of the United States of America

Republicans urge Trump to allow Biden briefings as US election challenges sputter

 More Republican lawmakers said on Thursday the Trump administration should allow Joe Biden to receive intelligence briefings, in a tacit acknowledgement the..
WorldNews

Trump campaign's challenge of election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona push US toward 'loss of democracy'

 For the Trump campaign to succeed in a flurry of post-election lawsuits, they must convince judges of serious voting problems. So far, they haven't.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Melania Trump's huge $68 million payout if she divorces Donald Trump

 Melania Trump could receive as much as $68 million in a divorce settlement if she officially cuts ties with her husband, US President Donald Trump, according to..
New Zealand Herald
'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA [Video]

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA

The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry also asserted that the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America. "A call between them will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time', MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added, "Foundation of India-US relationship is strong and the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support from America. We have seen every successive US president and administration have raised the status of this relation." MEA's assertion comes days after Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden defeated Trump in a presidential poll that attracted a record number of American voters.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published

Trump ban targets Chinese military-linked firms

 US President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese firms that could help Beijing’s military and security..
WorldNews

NBC NBC American television and radio network

Eddie Hassell, "The Kids Are All Right" actor, killed in Texas

 The 30-year-old was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News

NBC's Ken Dilanian Curses Live on MSNBC, Apologizes

 NBC's Ken Dilanian is the latest victim of the dreaded hot mic ... unwittingly unleashing a stream of curse words on live TV, but he's got an explanation and an..
TMZ.com

Lil Nas X brings Old Town Road to Roblox with an elaborate virtual concert

 Photo by Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As Lil Nas X moves through the setlist of his next concert, the world will change..
The Verge

NBC will move Clemson-Notre Dame when President-elect Joe Biden begins speech Saturday

 The President-elect is scheduled to address the nation around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever [Video]

Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever

The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes"..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published
An anxious America nears campaign 2020's finale [Video]

An anxious America nears campaign 2020's finale

Larry talks with former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-FL) about America's high anxiety heading into Election Day, and what happens to the Republican party..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:55Published
Pollster Frank Luntz: If Trump defies polls again the polling industry is 'done' [Video]

Pollster Frank Luntz: If Trump defies polls again the polling industry is 'done'

Pollster Frank Luntz tells Larry that the political polling industry is "done" if Donald Trump defies the experts and ekes out another win. Plus, what still-undecided voters are telling him about each..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden advised against Osama bin Laden raid, Barack Obama writes

Joe Biden advised against Osama bin Laden raid, Barack Obama writes The then vice-president suggested Obama wait before ordering the mission that killed the al-Qaida leader in 2011, new memoir says Joe Biden advised Barack Obama...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsy

Narendra Modi, Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time: Centre

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States president-elect Joe Biden will speak with each other in due course at a mutually convenient time, the Ministry of...
Mid-Day

Bombshell: Another USPS whistleblower in Pennsylvania comes forward: “The Only Political Mail That Will Be Delivered From Now On Will Be That of the ‘Winner,’ In This Case, Joe Biden”

 (Natural News) The insanely biased left-wing press, social media giants, and Democrats are all piling on the media’s claim that Joe Biden is ‘officially’...
NaturalNews.com