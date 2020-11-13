Global  
 

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks 'spiralling out of control': UN human rights chief

CBC.ca Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Fighting between Ethiopian government forces and rebellious northern leaders could spiral out of control and war crimes may have been committed, the United Nations said on Friday, as repercussions spread around the volatile Horn of Africa.
