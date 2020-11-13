Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks 'spiralling out of control': UN human rights chief Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Fighting between Ethiopian government forces and rebellious northern leaders could spiral out of control and war crimes may have been committed, the United Nations said on Friday, as repercussions spread around the volatile Horn of Africa. 👓 View full article

