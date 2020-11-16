Global  
 

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania lawsuit

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania lawsuitPresident Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday (US time) withdrew a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to capture the state and help...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review

Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review 00:42

 Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory could not be overcome. According to CNN, Trump lawyers filed the lawsuit on Saturday alleging some...

