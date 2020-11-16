Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania lawsuit
President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday (US time) withdrew a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to capture the state and help...
