You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Egypt unveils 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years Egyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues in a...

WorldNews 2 days ago



Egypt showcases scores of 2,500-year-old coffins Egyptian antiquities officials announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some of which had mummies inside. Around 40 gilded statues were also...

SBS 2 days ago