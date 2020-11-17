Covid 19 coronavirus: Source of South Australia outbreak revealed

People in NSW have been asked not to travel to South Australia unless it's essential but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists the borders remain open.

The federal government is keeping a watchful eye on Adelaide's coronavirus cluster, which has grown to 20 people with another case under investigation.

A long line of vehicles lined up for several blocks in Adelaide as residents waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Elizabeth Park testing centre. South..

South Australian authorities have announced five new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster since yesterday, with 34 active cases across the state.

The federal government is keeping a watchful eye on Adelaide's coronavirus cluster, which has grown to 20 people.

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Travelers Required To Test Negative Before Traveling To State Or Quarantine For 14 Days



Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced targeted efforts to stem the surge of new coronavirus cases Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:41 Published 3 hours ago

Covid-19: First ever Coronavirus case was reported today in China in 2019|Oneindia News



As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Today is that unfortunate day when the first ever confirmed case of Coronavirus was reported to the world as many put it, China let out the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:26 Published 10 hours ago