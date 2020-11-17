Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Source of South Australia outbreak revealed

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Source of South Australia outbreak revealedDetails surrounding the initial source of Adelaide's coronavirus cluster have been revealed as South Australia races to contain its current Covid-19 outbreak.Genomic testing has found the mystery source is a traveller who came into...
