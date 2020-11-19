|
|
Lowe's Black Friday: Store hours and the best deals for 2020
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Lowe’s is discounting many of the products DIYers crave: tools, smart home products and flooring.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Retailers Will Put Deepest Holiday Discounts Online
Retailers Will Put Deepest
Holiday Discounts Online, This Year.
Shoppers used to standing in line
for hours to take advantage of the
best holiday deals on Black Friday.
are being directed online..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published
|
What Will Black Friday 2020 Look Like
Black Friday 2020 is next week.
Business Insider reports that this year's Black Friday is shaping up to be unlike any that came before it.
Several retailers are deemphasizing in-store shopping.
Many..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Related news from verified sources
|