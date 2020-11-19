Global  
 

Putting 'Wonder Woman 1984' on HBO Max Is a Smart Move

Upworthy Thursday, 19 November 2020
It'll be a while before US theaters are back to full capacity. Offering the 'Wonder Woman' sequel on its streaming service is Warner...
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News

'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News 02:22

 'Woman 1984' is hitting theaters that remain open and HBO Max on Christmas Day, TikTok megastar Addison Rae opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about her big screen debut in 'He's All That', Wonder and a new 'Pink Panther' film is in the works.

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming

The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News

With a second wave of COVID-19 impacting many parts of the globe, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is changing course yet again. The film will now release in theaters that remain open and stream on HBO Max on Dec...

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:59Published
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max [Video]

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max. Warner Bros. has announced the long-awaited release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’. The movie will debut in the United States on December 25 in both..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' to release in theatres and on HBO Max

 In an unprecedented move, Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' will debut in US theatres on December 25 and the same day it will also premiere on HBO Max. 
Zee News

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Gal Gadot's superhero movie set to release on December 16

 In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros has decided to release its superhero tentpole "Wonder Woman 1984" both theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Business Insider