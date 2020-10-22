Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old digs

Upworthy Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank revealed her pregnancy in September.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Royal Wedding Details You Might Not Know [Video]

Royal Wedding Details You Might Not Know

You may think you love royal weddings, but you might have missed these details. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published
Full Disclosure with Emma Corrin [Video]

Full Disclosure with Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin on playing Princess Diana in the much anticipated fourth series of Netflix's The Crown.

Credit: Harper's Bazaar     Duration: 04:47Published
Is Meghan Markle Repeating Princess Diana’s History? [Video]

Is Meghan Markle Repeating Princess Diana’s History?

Emma Corrin is playing Princess Diana in The Crown, and discussed the similarities of her character with Meghan Markle. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Princess Eugenie Moves Into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage Home

 Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child, and Jack Brooksbank previously resided in Kensington Palace's Ivy Cottage
Upworthy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Allowed Pregnant Princess Eugenie to Live in their U.K. Home

 The royal family evidently has a "what's mine is yours" attitude. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially living in Santa Barbara, Calif., they...
E! Online