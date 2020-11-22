Covid 19 coronavirus: G20 summit opens with leaders urging united response to virus
The Group of 20 summit opened today with appeals by the world's most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a...
G20 International forum of 19 countries and the EU
Trump still falsely claims he won presidential electionAs the virtual G20 summit kicked off Saturday, President Trump continued to falsely claim he won the presidential election. Mr. Trump also skipped a session..
PM at G20: Coordinated efforts by largest economies will lead to faster recovery from pandemicSpeaking at the summit, Modi said that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from Covid-19.
At G20, PM focuses on green policiesThe 15th G20 summit on Saturday saw PM Narendra Modi calling for a new Global Index for the post-corona world which would incorporate a strong emphasis on..
G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines
