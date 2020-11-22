Covid 19 coronavirus: G20 summit opens with leaders urging united response to virus

As the virtual G20 summit kicked off Saturday, President Trump continued to falsely claim he won the presidential election. Mr. Trump also skipped a session..

Speaking at the summit, Modi said that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from Covid-19.

The 15th G20 summit on Saturday saw PM Narendra Modi calling for a new Global Index for the post-corona world which would incorporate a strong emphasis on..

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed. Fred Katayama reports.

World leaders met on Saturday to discuss preparation efforts to contain and alleviate the coronavirus pandemic in the next few months. Leaders from Germany, France, South Korea, and Argentina were..

CBS4's Ty Russell shares the latest details on how South Florida hospital leaders suggest we protect ourselves until a vaccine becomes available.