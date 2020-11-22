Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: G20 summit opens with leaders urging united response to virus

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: G20 summit opens with leaders urging united response to virusThe Group of 20 summit opened today with appeals by the world's most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a...
News video: Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020 07:46

 As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

G20 G20 International forum of 19 countries and the EU

Trump still falsely claims he won presidential election

 As the virtual G20 summit kicked off Saturday, President Trump continued to falsely claim he won the presidential election. Mr. Trump also skipped a session..
CBS News

PM at G20: Coordinated efforts by largest economies will lead to faster recovery from pandemic

 Speaking at the summit, Modi said that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from Covid-19.
DNA

At G20, PM focuses on green policies

 The 15th G20 summit on Saturday saw PM Narendra Modi calling for a new Global Index for the post-corona world which would incorporate a strong emphasis on..
IndiaTimes
G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines [Video]

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published

