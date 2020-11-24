Australian airline Qantas to require COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Australia's Qantas will insist in future that international travelers have a COVID-19 vaccination before they fly, describing the move as "a necessity". "We are looking at changing our…
