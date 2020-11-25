|
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Restocks: Where to Get the New Consoles Before Black Friday
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The holidays are here and a new generation of video game consoles is upon us. Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X have...
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
DWYM: PS5 and XBOX frustrations 02:14
The hottest gift this holiday season is Microsoft’s new XBOX series X and Sony’s new PS5. Unfortunately, some people who ordered one are ending up with nothing.
PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday
PS5 to Be Restocked by Some
Retailers Before Black Friday .
PlayStation took to Twitter
to reveal that more consoles will be
available before the end of the year.
These retailers intend to restock..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11Published
