Joe Biden wants Brexit deal done quickly to rebuild 'coalition of the West'

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden wants Brexit deal done quickly to rebuild 'coalition of the West'Allies of Joe Biden have made clear that he expects to see a Brexit trade deal concluded swiftly as he seeks to rebuild a "coalition of the West" to respond to the growing spectre of China. John Kerry, who has been appointed as...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source 01:31

 Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

11/25: Red and Blue

 Latest on Biden's transition to the WH; White House gets ready for the holidays
CBS News

Biden shows how to pick the best people for key posts

 Our View: President-elect's choices reflect America's diversity and a return of competence.
USATODAY.com
Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration [Video]

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud [Video]

Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump repeated his debunked claims that the election had been stolen from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded [Video]

Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded

Brexit: Irish Prime Minister "hopeful" of deal but says "trust has eroded" - Euronews speaks to Taoiseach Micheál Martin in this week's Global Conversation.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published
Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs [Video]

Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs

A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published
EU willing to 'get creative' to secure Brexit deal, says Ursula von der Leyen [Video]

EU willing to 'get creative' to secure Brexit deal, says Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says that there is still achance there will not be a deal between the EU and the UK, but EU negotiatorsare willing to 'get creative'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

John Kerry John Kerry 68th U.S. Secretary of State

Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security team

 President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for..
CBS News
US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities" [Video]

US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:18Published
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

