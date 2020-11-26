Joe Biden wants Brexit deal done quickly to rebuild 'coalition of the West'
Allies of Joe Biden have made clear that he expects to see a Brexit trade deal concluded swiftly as he seeks to rebuild a "coalition of the West" to respond to the growing spectre of China. John Kerry, who has been appointed as...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
11/25: Red and BlueLatest on Biden's transition to the WH; White House gets ready for the holidays
CBS News
Biden shows how to pick the best people for key postsOur View: President-elect's choices reflect America's diversity and a return of competence.
USATODAY.com
Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00Published
Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
EU willing to 'get creative' to secure Brexit deal, says Ursula von der Leyen
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
John Kerry 68th U.S. Secretary of State
Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security teamPresident-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for..
CBS News
US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 06:18Published
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources