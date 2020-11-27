Global  
 

Owners Hoping For Big Turnout On Small Business Saturday

Newsy Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Owners Hoping For Big Turnout On Small Business SaturdayWatch VideoSmall businesses are preparing for Saturday, hoping the day can help turn around was was and still continues to be a difficult year for many owners.

The 11th annual small business Saturday comes as so many businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

COVID-19 related shutdowns and restrictions...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Shop Owners Relying On Small Business Saturday

Shop Owners Relying On Small Business Saturday 02:35

 After Black Friday, local shop owners are hoping there's spending money left for them on Small Business Saturday. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

