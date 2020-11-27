Owners Hoping For Big Turnout On Small Business Saturday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A visit to Downtown Chico on Small Business Saturday



Action News Now reporter Amy Lanski visited Downtown Chico to see how holiday shopping was going on Small Business Saturday. Credit: KHSL Published 7 minutes ago Small Business Saturday Turns 10 in Make-or-Break Pandemic Year



For many independent businesses Small Business Saturday opens a critical holiday shopping season and, in this pandemic year, one-fifth say they will have to close if things don't get better soon... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:48 Published 34 minutes ago Entrepreneurs Band Together On Small Business Saturday



Small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic are hoping for a boost, reports Marielle Mohs (2:40).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 28, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:40 Published 1 hour ago