AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine news, questions about data

Upworthy Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Scrutiny of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine centered on a lack of information in two areas: how well did the vaccine work? And how safe was it?
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data

Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data 01:29

 British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its chief executive was quoted as saying an additional global trial was likely. This report produced by...

