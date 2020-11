You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Romain Grosjean involved in huge fiery F1 crash at Bahrain GP that broke his car in HALF Romain Grosjean walked away from a huge crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix which saw his Haas smashed into two pieces. Shortly after the start at the Bahrain...

talkSPORT 6 hours ago



F1 driver emerges from high-speed crash as car torn in half and bursts into flames Formula 1 racing driver Romain Grosjean has survived a high-speed crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix, emerging from his car moments before it burst into flames...

Sky News 6 hours ago



Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash Romain Grosjean leaped to safety in a 'miracle' escape after his Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames in a first-lap accident that halted Sunday's...

SBS 1 hour ago