You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message



Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago Reporter Update: Allegheny Co. Issues Stay-At-Home Advistory



The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a stay-at-home advisory as coronavirus cases continue to spike. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago