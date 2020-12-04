California monolith pops up after finds in Utah, Romania

Hikers discover new mystery monolith in California



Hikers in Atascadero, California, came across a mysterious metal monolith just a few days after a similar structure was removed from the Utah desert. Credit: KHSL Published 8 hours ago

Monolith spotted in California after sportsmen say they dismantled Utah one



At least three monoliths have been spotted in recent weeks. Credit: USA Today Travel (International) Duration: 00:44 Published 11 hours ago