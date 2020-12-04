Global  
 

California monolith pops up after finds in Utah, Romania

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The 3-sided, 10-foot-tall, 200-pound monolith in California was similar to two others discovered recently in the Utah desert and in Romania. Like those structures, the origin of the California edifice is also unknown.
News video: Monolith in Romania disappears

Monolith in Romania disappears 00:25

 It seems a bit like a case of deja vu - a metallic monolith that appeared on a hill in Romania has vanished. The pillar measured about nine feet tall and resembles a similar one spotted in Utah nearly two weeks ago.

