You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Residents' Cell Phones Couldn't Alert Them Of Bond Fire Because Of Public Safety Power Shutoff



People who were forced to evacuate from the Bond Fire didn't know it was burning until their neighbors pounded on their front doors. Kara Finnstrom reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:42 Published 5 hours ago House Fire Displaces Wicomico County Family



House Fire Displaces Wicomico County Family Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:18 Published 6 hours ago Wind-Driven Bond Fire Explodes In Silverado Canyon Near Irvine, Evacuations Ordered



A 7,200-acre wildfire broke out in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night amid gusty Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. Kara Finnstrom reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:58 Published 8 hours ago