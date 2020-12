John Boyega would love to do a Bond movie with Steve McQueen at the helm John Boyega wants to tackle a James Bond film with Steve McQueen behind the camera.

Letitia Wright is struggling with reprising 'Black Panther' role without Chadwick Boseman



She admits to finding it hard to deal with the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character, after he tragically passed away from cancer in August. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on October 20, 2020