Olivia Jade Giannulli in first interview since college admissions scandal: 'I deserve a second chance'

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 3 days ago Jill Biden Reportedly Backs Debt-free Community College 00:32 Drew Angerer/Getty Images Dr. Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's wife and the future first lady, will push for debt-free community college, according to a close source who spoke with Yahoo News. "We have often talked about community colleges as the unsung heroes," Martha Kanter, an under...