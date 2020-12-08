Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Jenna Ellis tests positive for coronavirus

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Jenna Ellis tests positive for coronavirusAnother member of Donald Trump's legal team has tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing the US President's effort to overturn his election defeat into further disarray.Axios reports Jenna Ellis, who's been leading Mr Trump's...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: ‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID 01:15

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.

