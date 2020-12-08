Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Jenna Ellis tests positive for coronavirus
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Another member of Donald Trump's legal team has tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing the US President's effort to overturn his election defeat into further disarray.Axios reports Jenna Ellis, who's been leading Mr Trump's...
Another member of Donald Trump's legal team has tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing the US President's effort to overturn his election defeat into further disarray.Axios reports Jenna Ellis, who's been leading Mr Trump's...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Trump thought judges were key to winning, judges disagreedPresident Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if..
New Zealand Herald
Texas attorney general asks Supreme Court to block Biden victory in 4 statesPresident Trump, his campaign and his allies have engaged in aggressive but fruitless legal challenges designed to overturn Joe Biden's victory.
USATODAY.com
Biden team can't ignore Trump's lawless record, but that doesn't mean throw the book at himDon't go after Trump for crimes related to his presidency. But federal charges on ordinary crimes like bank fraud and tax evasion should be on the table.
USATODAY.com
Trump holding vaccine summit amid reports administration passed on chance to buy more vaccine dosesPresident Trump is gearing up for a major coronavirus vaccine summit at the White House today. This comes as the New York Times reports the Trump administration..
CBS News
Axios (website)
Trump ‘planning opposing rally’ on Biden’s inauguration dayOutgoing president Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up to outshine the next president Joe Biden on his inauguration day by planning a grand opposing rally..
WorldNews
Iran weighs response after assassination of nuclear scientistThe world is waiting to see how Iran will respond to the assassination of its top nuclear scientist, and the potential shift in the U.S. approach to the region..
CBS News
Uber reportedly will sell its flying taxi business to secretive startup Joby AviationUber’s ambitious and quixotic effort to launch a flying taxi service is coming in for a landing. According to Axios, the ride-hailing company has agreed to..
The Verge
Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcomeAttorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources