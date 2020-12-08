Rudy Giuliani Still Hospitalized For COVID-19
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 (
4 days ago) Watch VideoRudy Giuliani is still in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump said they spoke yesterday and Giuliani reported having no fever and that he's doing well.
The 76-year-old Giuliani has been in the hospital since Sunday.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
5 days ago
Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday.
The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform.
Giuliani has become the latest of...
Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus 01:40
