Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rudy Giuliani Still Hospitalized For COVID-19

Newsy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani Still Hospitalized For COVID-19Watch VideoRudy Giuliani is still in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump said they spoke yesterday and Giuliani reported having no fever and that he's doing well.

The 76-year-old Giuliani has been in the hospital since Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus 01:40

 Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday. The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform. Giuliani has become the latest of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized For COVID, Claims It Isn't A Big Deal [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized For COVID, Claims It Isn't A Big Deal

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani downplayed the severity of COVID-19. He did so most recently while receiving treatment for the virus at Georgetown University Medical..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Late Night On Rudy’s COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Late Night On Rudy’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Late night hosts aren’t at all surprised that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has contracted the coronavirus.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:34Published
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani says he is out of hospital, 'better than ever,' after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump's personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Thursday morning that he is out of the hospital and feeling "better...
FOXNews.com

Rudy Giuliani discharged from hospital after COVID-19 bout

 Rudy Giuliani has left the hospital after a four-day stay as he underwent treatment for coronavirus. President Trump’s personal attorney...
Upworthy

JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani Being Admitted to Hospital to Treat Covid Symptoms, Reports CNN

 President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening following testing...
Mediaite