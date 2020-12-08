Global  
 

Trump Administration Fully Restores DACA Protections For Immigrants

Newsy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Trump Administration Fully Restores DACA Protections For ImmigrantsWatch VideoThe Trump administration has fully restored a program that shields around 650,000 young immigrants from deportation, complying with a recent court ruling. 

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, is now open again to first-time applicants who've been unable to apply since 2017.

