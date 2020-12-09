Cautious Russians weigh the risks of being among the 1st in line to try Sputnik V vaccine
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Russia's mass vaccination program against the coronavirus has started, but it's running into resistance — not from Western nations but from Russians. Many Russians who spoke with CBC News still aren't convinced a vaccine that was rushed to market is safe.
Russia is in an uproar after a health official said people shouldn't drink alcohol two weeks before and six weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Business Insider, there's no evidence that alcohol consumption is linked to Sputnik V's vaccine efficacy--or any other vaccine's...