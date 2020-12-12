Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump defiant, still in fight, after Supreme Court loss

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump defiant, still in fight, after Supreme Court lossUS President Donald Trump remains defiant despite the Supreme Court's refusal to consider a plea by Texas to overturn the result of the presidential election.The bid by Texas, which was backed by Trump himself and 17 other states,...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results 01:29

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian...

Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one

 U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed the lawsuit asking the court to order the Republican-controlled Legislature to name Mr. Trump the winner over Democrat..
CBS News
Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback [Video]

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Watch live: Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn state's election

 Trump's legal team is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in one of his last efforts to overturn the election results after a string of legal defeats.
USATODAY.com

Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy game

 The president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
USATODAY.com

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy' [Video]

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'

A major Florida newspaper has issued an apology for previously endorsing incumbent Rep. Michael Waltz of the state's 6th district. Waltz was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election. He was among House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of Texas' lawsuit seeking to overturn the outcome of the general election's results. The US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court after Texas lawsuit rejected

 "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" he tweeted.
CBS News

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

 President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News

Eye Opener: FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 The FDA has officially given the green light for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with millions of doses readying to ship nationwide. Also, the Supreme Court rejected..
CBS News

Looking back at George W. Bush, Al Gore's contentious 2000 race

 Two decades ago on December 12, one of the most contentious presidential races in American history was finally settled when the Supreme Court delivered a 5-4..
CBS News

