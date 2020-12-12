US election: Donald Trump defiant, still in fight, after Supreme Court loss
US President Donald Trump remains defiant despite the Supreme Court's refusal to consider a plea by Texas to overturn the result of the presidential election.The bid by Texas, which was backed by Trump himself and 17 other states,...
Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another oneU.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed the lawsuit asking the court to order the Republican-controlled Legislature to name Mr. Trump the winner over Democrat..
Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback
Watch live: Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn state's electionTrump's legal team is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in one of his last efforts to overturn the election results after a string of legal defeats.
Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy gameThe president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'
Trump lashes out at Supreme Court after Texas lawsuit rejected"The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" he tweeted.
Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election resultsPresident Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
Eye Opener: FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccineThe FDA has officially given the green light for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with millions of doses readying to ship nationwide. Also, the Supreme Court rejected..
Looking back at George W. Bush, Al Gore's contentious 2000 raceTwo decades ago on December 12, one of the most contentious presidential races in American history was finally settled when the Supreme Court delivered a 5-4..
