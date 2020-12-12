US election: Donald Trump defiant, still in fight, after Supreme Court loss

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'



A major Florida newspaper has issued an apology for previously endorsing incumbent Rep. Michael Waltz of the state's 6th district. Waltz was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election. He was among House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of Texas' lawsuit seeking to overturn the outcome of the general election's results. The US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.

