You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss



[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:40 Published 2 hours ago Violence erupts after Saturday's pro-Trump rally



[NFA] Scuffles and violence broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters on Saturday (November 15) night, hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters ventured into Washington to echo.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37 Published on November 15, 2020 'Proud Boys' charge after alleged 'Antifa' at the MAGA March in Washington D.C.



The far-right 'Proud Boys' at the MAGA rally in Washington D.C. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on November 14, 2020