Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump says he's nixing plan for early vaccine at White House

New Zealand Herald Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump says he's nixing plan for early vaccine at White HouseUS President Donald Trump says he is reversing an administration directive to vaccinate top US government officials against Covid-19, while public distribution of the shot is limited to front-line health workers and vulnerable people....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid-19 coronavirus: White House officials to get early vaccine access

 Senior United States government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike..
New Zealand Herald
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him. However, a source says Barr 'cannot be intimidated' by Trump and thinks the president's attacks are a 'deposed king ranting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

US election: Donald Trump fumes over Supreme Court Texas ruling

 President Donald Trump has lashed out after the US Supreme Court rejected a bid by Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the results of the election.In..
New Zealand Herald

Trump continues to overturn election results ahead Electoral College vote

 On Monday, the Electoral College will cast their votes to elect Joe Biden to the presidency, but President Trump is still insisting that he's not done fighting..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: London council tells schools to teach online

 The leader of one council writes to head teachers and parents warning of "extreme risk" of rising cases.
BBC News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Veteran Michael Wright suffers painful death in US hospital

 A veteran who was pictured struggling to breathe as he battled Covid-19 has died in a US hospital, his family have sadly announced.The photo of Michael Wright..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19: White House officials to receive some of first Pfizer vaccines

 Top officials are set to be given some of the first vaccines, which are being rolled out in the US.
BBC News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

US election: 'She just wants to go home' - Melania Trump fuels rumours of Florida move after touring school

 A visit by Melania Trump to a Florida school has fuelled rumours she and the US President will head to Mar-a-Lago when they leave the White House in just over a..
New Zealand Herald

Hackers backed by Russian government reportedly breached US government agencies

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The same Russian government hacking group responsible for a security breach at FireEye compromised the..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. begins historic first shipments of COVID vaccine [Video]

U.S. begins historic first shipments of COVID vaccine

[NFA] The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published
Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine [Video]

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

The country is the first in Latin America and fourth in the world to allow emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
San Diego County's reveals COVID, flu vaccine plan [Video]

San Diego County's reveals COVID, flu vaccine plan

San Diego County health officials announced that the first wave of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines would be distributed to UCSD Medical Center and Rady Children's Hospital.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Drunk driver of 'government car' breaks into Dahanu plant premises

Drunk driver of 'government car' breaks into Dahanu plant premises After a short argument in an inebriated condition with the security officers on duty at the Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS) entrance on Saturday...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduUpworthyFT.com

US government agencies hacked - suspicion falls on Russia

US government agencies hacked - suspicion falls on Russia Hackers broke into the networks of United States federal agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments.The attacks were revealed just days after...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •HinduUpworthyThe AgeallAfrica.comFT.com

Nigeria: Katsina School Abduction - We Have Located Attackers' Hideout, Says Buhari

 [This Day] President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said the federal government had located the bandits who attacked a Government Science Secondary School in...
allAfrica.com