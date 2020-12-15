Canada getting 168,000 Moderna vaccine doses before year-end
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada is contracted to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, pending approval…
