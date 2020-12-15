Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada getting 168,000 Moderna vaccine doses before year-end

Japan Today Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada is contracted to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, pending approval…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved [Video]

Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved

The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced. The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Feds secure agreement to receive Moderna doses within 48 hours of approval

 The federal government has updated its contract with Moderna to secure initial doses of its vaccine candidate within 48 hours of Health Canada approval, meaning...
CTV News