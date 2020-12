Iowa nurse has no regrets after experiencing severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine



An Iowa nurse became one of the first in the world to experience a severe allergic reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, but she says her experience shouldn’t stop others from getting the shot. Credit: WHO Duration: 02:15 Published 13 hours ago

Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine



Doctors Hospital of Sarasota respiratory therapists and nursing staff who cared for the first COVID-19 patient in the state got the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:42 Published 5 days ago