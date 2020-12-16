Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter BidenUS President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance a federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden, setting up a potential showdown with incoming acting Attorney-General...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election 00:35

 Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to vow to keep pursuing legal challenges in several swing states. The President said that legal challenges will "continue to go forward," despite numerous defeats. Trump recognized the need to "speed it up" as the Electoral College will meet on Monday. He...

