UK to hold emergency meeting amid new coronavirus strain as more countries close borders to Britain

FOXNews.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later Monday after France closed its borders to arrivals from the U.K. to stem the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus circulating in London and the southeast of England.
