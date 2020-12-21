UK to hold emergency meeting amid new coronavirus strain as more countries close borders to Britain
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later Monday after France closed its borders to arrivals from the U.K. to stem the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus circulating in London and the southeast of England.
