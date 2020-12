You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Dominion Employee Sues Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Trump Campaign and Right-Wing Media for Dragging His Name Through the Mud It seemed that it was only a matter of time before someone or some entity got sued over the unsubstantiated and baseless conspiracy theory that Dominion Voting...

Mediaite 4 hours ago



Giuliani told to preserve all records as lawyers for Dominion warn legal action is 'imminent' A defamation law firm representing Dominion Voting Systems has sent letters to White House counsel Pat Cipollone and President Donald...

Upworthy 5 hours ago