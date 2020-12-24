Global  
 

Millions of Sydney residents asked to limit Christmas festivities to fight COVID cluster

Japan Today Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Millions of Sydney residents were asked to limit their mobility over the Christmas holidays, with some families in lockdown and festive gatherings limited to 10 visitors indoors, as…
