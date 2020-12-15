Global  
 

Trump Calls for Special Counsel on Election on Barr’s Last Day

Upworthy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Barr says no need for special counsel to investigate election

Barr says no need for special counsel to investigate election 02:45

 Attorney General William Barr rejected several of President Donald Trump’s inflammatory and unfounded statements regarding the presidential election, saying at a news conference that he doesn’t plan to appoint a special counsel to investigate.

Attorney General William Barr breaks with President Trump on election fraud in press conference

 Attorney General William Barr, in what is likely his last press conference, said he will not appoint a special counsel to investigate election fraud or Hunter...
CBS News