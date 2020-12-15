Trump Calls for Special Counsel on Election on Barr’s Last Day

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud
Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday.
That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either..
Attorney General Barr reaffirms stance, 'no basis' to investigate alleged voter fraud
Outgoing Attorney General William Barr says that he won't appoint a special counsel to look into President Trump's claims of election fraud.
Attorney General William Barr Resigns
