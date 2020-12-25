Christmas Eve concert held in Paris' fire-wrecked Notre Dame
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Wearing hard hats and protective suits, members of the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the medieval Paris landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire for a special Christmas Eve concert.
Wearing hard hats and protective suits, members of the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the medieval Paris landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire for a special Christmas Eve concert.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources