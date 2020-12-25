Global  
 

Christmas Eve concert held in Paris' fire-wrecked Notre Dame

FOXNews.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Wearing hard hats and protective suits, members of the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the medieval Paris landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire for a special Christmas Eve concert.
