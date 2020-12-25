Pope Celebrates Modified Christmas Mass Under Italy's Restrictions
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoChristmas looks a lot different this year to say the least. Here is a look at Pope Francis celebrating mass at the St. Peters Basilica in The Vatican.
This year's service was limited because of all the restrictions, with about 200 people spread out and wearing masks. In a typical year thousands normally attend...
