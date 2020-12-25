Global  
 

Pope Celebrates Modified Christmas Mass Under Italy's Restrictions

Newsy Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Pope Celebrates Modified Christmas Mass Under Italy's RestrictionsWatch VideoChristmas looks a lot different this year to say the least. Here is a look at Pope Francis celebrating mass at the St. Peters Basilica in The Vatican. 

This year's service was limited because of all the restrictions, with about 200 people spread out and wearing masks. In a typical year thousands normally attend...
News video: Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’

Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’ 01:43

 Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.

