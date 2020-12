NFL Week 16 Underdogs: Which Teams Will Cover The Spread



There’s a handful of games with point spreads greater than 6.5 in Week 16. Are any of the underdogs worth betting on? Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts highlight the games to bet. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:59 Published 3 days ago

AFC Week 15 overreactions: Jets shocking win could cost them for next decade



SportsPulse: The Jets pulled off the upset of the year with their shocking win over the Rams. But it's Jets' fans that should be upset that they'll likely lose out on Trevor Lawrence because of it... Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago