Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump signs relief bill, averting government shutdown

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has signed a massive US$900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.A congressional Republican aide tells The Associated Press that the President...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo

Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo 02:06

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired overnight as a result of President Donald Trump's refusal to sign the relief bill passed by Congress. Laurie Perez reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Finally Signs COVID Relief Package, Promises Trade-off

 President Trump's folding ... the guy finally put pen to paper on the latest COVID relief package that he shot down last week, which means some cash is one the..
TMZ.com

Trump signs a pandemic relief bill.
NYTimes.com

Trump signs COVID-19 economic relief package

 The president's signature averted a government shutdown.
CBS News

Trump signs Covid relief and spending package

 The measure restores unemployment benefits and averts a partial US government shutdown.
BBC News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia Senate Candidates rake in recordbreaking fundraising hauls

 The latest FEC filings from Christmas Eve show Georgia's Senate runoff candidates raised a combined $340 million for their campaigns over the last two months,..
CBS News

'I think I had some effect': Cindy McCain pleased with Joe Biden's election victory, looks ahead

 Cindy McCain played a big role in Joe Biden's narrow win in Arizona. Now she's trying to get Republicans named to his incoming administration.
USATODAY.com

Violence against women surges during COVID-19 crisis as Senate Republicans block anti-domestic violence law

 An increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the push to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act under Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Fraud Claims Died in Court, But the Myth of Stolen Elections Lives On

 For years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill [Video]

After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:14Published
Push On To Get President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Stimulus Bill [Video]

Push On To Get President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

The president has refused overtures to do so, but without his signature the government could shut down at midnight on Monday. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published
2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire [Video]

2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire

CBS4's Nancy Chen reports Americans won't get additional unemployment benefits if President Donald Trump doesn't sign Congress' COVID relief bill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Robert Reich: Trump’s Vilest Legacy – OpEd

Robert Reich: Trump’s Vilest Legacy – OpEd Most of the 74,222,957 Americans who voted to reelect Donald Trump – 46.8 percent of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election – don’t hold Trump...
Eurasia Review

AP sources: Trump signs funding measure, averts shutdown

 WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and...
SeattlePI.com

Trump accuses McConnell, others in GOP of failing to fight for him

 President Trump on Saturday accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans of failing to fight on his behalf regarding the outcome of the...
FOXNews.com