Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump signs relief bill, averting government shutdown
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has signed a massive US$900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.A congressional Republican aide tells The Associated Press that the President...
US President Donald Trump has signed a massive US$900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.A congressional Republican aide tells The Associated Press that the President...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Finally Signs COVID Relief Package, Promises Trade-offPresident Trump's folding ... the guy finally put pen to paper on the latest COVID relief package that he shot down last week, which means some cash is one the..
TMZ.com
Trump signs a pandemic relief bill.
NYTimes.com
Trump signs COVID-19 economic relief packageThe president's signature averted a government shutdown.
CBS News
Trump signs Covid relief and spending packageThe measure restores unemployment benefits and averts a partial US government shutdown.
BBC News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Georgia Senate Candidates rake in recordbreaking fundraising haulsThe latest FEC filings from Christmas Eve show Georgia's Senate runoff candidates raised a combined $340 million for their campaigns over the last two months,..
CBS News
'I think I had some effect': Cindy McCain pleased with Joe Biden's election victory, looks aheadCindy McCain played a big role in Joe Biden's narrow win in Arizona. Now she's trying to get Republicans named to his incoming administration.
USATODAY.com
Violence against women surges during COVID-19 crisis as Senate Republicans block anti-domestic violence lawAn increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the push to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act under Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Trump’s Fraud Claims Died in Court, But the Myth of Stolen Elections Lives OnFor years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources