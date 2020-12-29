Global  
 

Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. could soon force health experts to ration care

CTV News Tuesday, 29 December 2020
The number of patients hospitalized across the U.S. with COVID-19 is the highest it's ever been -- and at this rate health experts warn they may have to ration nurses, respirators and care.
