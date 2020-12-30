Canada to require negative test for people entering country
The Canadian government said Wednesday that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country.
Starting today, people traveling to the Netherlands will need proof of a negative coronavirus PCR test to enter the country. The test must be taken within 72 hours before the arrival.
Netherlands needing proof of negative COVID status 00:24
