Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin Jr. has died after contracting Covid-19, according to a statement from his office. He was 60 years old.Full Article
Virginia state senator dies at age 60 after contracting Covid-19
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Virginia Sen. Ben Chafin Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
WJZ Baltimore
Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin has died after contracting the coronavirus, Senate Republicans said Friday.
You might like
More coverage
082620 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082620 11 pm
081920 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081120 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY