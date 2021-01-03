The extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is ripping the Republican Party apart as GOP lawmakers orchestrating the challenges to Joe Biden's victory faced intense blowback Sunday…Full Article
GOP plans to upend Biden win for Trump rips party apart
Japan Today 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Red And Blue States: It’s Time For A Multistate Solution – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By James Ketler*
Far from being a unitive force, powerful, centralized government only serves to pit blocs of the..
Red State Secession From USA Is A Great Idea – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
11pm-11042020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-11042020
Why GOP Loyalists And Candidates Keep Moving Left – OpEd
Eurasia Review