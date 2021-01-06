Joe Biden Will Nominate Judge Merrick Garland As The Next Attorney General
Garland had been Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court in 2016 but was blocked by Republicans.Full Article
(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden has decided to nominate Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general, people familiar with the matter..
Politico and AP are reporting that Joe Biden has found his attorney general. Biden will nominate Judge Merrick Garland as his..