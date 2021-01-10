Where was Melania Trump during US Capitol Hill violence? Read here to find out
Published
Melania Trump decided against commenting on the January 6 incident during which supporters of President Trump storm Congress in Washington DC.Full Article
Published
Melania Trump decided against commenting on the January 6 incident during which supporters of President Trump storm Congress in Washington DC.Full Article
CBS4's Ty Russell shares details on South Floridian congressional democrats channeling in for President Trump's impeachment.
Senator Lindsey Graham was surrounded and heckled by Pro-Trump supporters while walking through Reagan National Airport after..