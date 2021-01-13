India puts three contentious farm laws on hold following nationwide protests
India's Supreme Court has put three contentious farm laws on hold until further notice, after months of massive nationwide protests by...Full Article
The government's negotiations with farm unions to end over-a-month-long agitation appeared heading nowhere at the eighth round of..
Protesting farmers allegedly damaged over 1500 Jio mobile towers in Punjab. A total of 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in..