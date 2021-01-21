Amanda Gorman Becomes Youngest Presidential Inauguration Poet

Watch VideoThere were many historic moments marking the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, including American poet Amanda Gorman reciting her poem.
Gorman is by far the youngest of poets who have read at presidential inaugurations. Some of her predecessors include Robert Frost,...
